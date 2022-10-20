Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 19 – October 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
FLETCHER, JENIFER VICTORIA
Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-19 Released: 2022-10-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUIZ, ANN MARIE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, CODY BYRON
Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN
Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
HOCH, SARAH RENEE
Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – 1 Side Only
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT