Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 19 – October 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

FLETCHER, JENIFER VICTORIA

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-19 Released: 2022-10-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: OR’D, Bond: #10212, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10217, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RUIZ, ANN MARIE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Simple Assault Status: PENDING, Bond: #10216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, CODY BYRON

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIERCE, JOSHUA IAN

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10213, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



HOCH, SARAH RENEE

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-10-19 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: