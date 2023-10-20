Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 19 – October 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11773, CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11771, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
MAES EKKER, ALLYN RAE
Age: 19
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Underage Consumption
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court
KALOGRIS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age: 67
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disturbing the Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11770, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court