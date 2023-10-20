Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 19 – October 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11773, CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11771, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



MAES EKKER, ALLYN RAE

Age: 19

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court

Underage Consumption Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11772, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: GR Municipal Court



KALOGRIS, MARK ALEXANDER

Age: 67

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: