Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 2 – October 3 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEPHENS, JOHN WAYNE
Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-02 Released: 2022-10-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10145, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
RICHARDSON, PATRICK GARRETT
Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-02 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10146, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
HODGE, JOSHUA NICHOLAS
Age: 33 Address: AUGUSTA, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10144, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT