Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 2 – October 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HARPER, RICHARD ROSS
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11691, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LASTER, KAILEE SHEA
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRUDER, AMANDA LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11688, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EKDAHL, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
Age: 66
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-10-02
Released: 2023-10-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11686, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Turning at Intersections
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11686, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11686, SURETY OR CASH, $950, Court: GR Municipal Court