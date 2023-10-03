Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 2 – October 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HARPER, RICHARD ROSS

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11691, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LASTER, KAILEE SHEA

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11690, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11689, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRUDER, AMANDA LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11688, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EKDAHL, MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2023-10-02

Released: 2023-10-02

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD