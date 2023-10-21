Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 20 – October 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
REAY, JESSE LEE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-20
Released: 2023-10-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-10-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11774, CASH, $620, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11773, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court