Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 20 – October 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

REAY, JESSE LEE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-20

Released: 2023-10-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11777, SURETY OR CASH, $965, Court: RS Municipal Court



GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11778, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #11776, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-10-20

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: