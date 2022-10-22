Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 21 – October 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RANEY, CONOR ADAM

Age: 32 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



WELFL, GARY DEAN

Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10225, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



GILBERT, BRANDI NICOLE

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10226, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10228, CASH, $604, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MAY, SHAWNEE JO

Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Scheduled Release: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: