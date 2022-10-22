Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 21 – October 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RANEY, CONOR ADAM
Age: 32 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10227, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
WELFL, GARY DEAN
Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10225, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
GILBERT, BRANDI NICOLE
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10226, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LONG STEPHENSON, RUSTI JEAN
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10228, CASH, $604, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
MAY, SHAWNEE JO
Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10224, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Booking Date: 2022-10-21 Scheduled Release: 2022-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT