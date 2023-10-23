Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 22 – October 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WHITE, NICHOLAS LEE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-22

Released: 2023-10-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11781, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court



COX, LEWIS RAYMOND

Age: 31

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Indecent Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #11785, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, NATALIE NICOLE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11783, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11782, CASH, $1045, Court: RS Municipal Court



AHOLA, TAYLOR JESUS

Age: 23

Address: LA CENTER, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-22

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JIMENEZ VIELMAS, ORLANDO

Age: 35

Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-22

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: