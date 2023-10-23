Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 22 – October 23, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WHITE, NICHOLAS LEE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-22
Released: 2023-10-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11781, CASH, $825, Court: RS Municipal Court
COX, LEWIS RAYMOND
Age: 31
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Indecent Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11785, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11784, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, NATALIE NICOLE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11783, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11782, CASH, $1045, Court: RS Municipal Court
AHOLA, TAYLOR JESUS
Age: 23
Address: LA CENTER, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JIMENEZ VIELMAS, ORLANDO
Age: 35
Address: ELKO, NV
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11779, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court