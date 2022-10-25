Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 24 – October 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SEYMOUR, TROY DAVID
Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-24 Released: 2022-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10236, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2018-02-24 Released: 2018-02-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Vehicle Registration – Alter or Mutilate Plates, Stickers or Permits (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1670, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East
RAMIREZ, VICTOR
Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HAWORTH, JESSE DANIEL
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10235, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHISM, PRASADEY
Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT