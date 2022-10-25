Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 24 – October 25, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SEYMOUR, TROY DAVID

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-24 Released: 2022-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10236, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court



Booking: 2018-02-24 Released: 2018-02-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Vehicle Registration – Alter or Mutilate Plates, Stickers or Permits (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1670, CASH, $300, Court: Circuit Court East



RAMIREZ, VICTOR

Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #10237, SURETY OR CASH, $1620, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWORTH, JESSE DANIEL

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10235, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHISM, PRASADEY

Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-24 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: