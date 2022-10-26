Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 25 – October 26, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-25 Released: 2022-10-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: ABC BONDING

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10238, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



ADAMS, MATTHEW D

Age: 26 Address: SHEPHERD, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-25 Arresting Agency: WYGFCharges:

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commission, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Accessory After the Fact – Misdemeanor Crime (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10241, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DENMON, CARL DAVID

Age: 25 Address: SHEPERD, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-25 Arresting Agency: WYGFCharges: