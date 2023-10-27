Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 26 – October 27, 2023

Sponsor

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KALAPU, BRIAN JOHN

Age: 38

Address: OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-26

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOLDT, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-26

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Hunting (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



MARES, ANTHONY JOSE

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-26

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: