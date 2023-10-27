Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 26 – October 27, 2023

Sponsor
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KALAPU, BRIAN JOHN
Age: 38
Address: OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-26
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11799, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOLDT, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-26
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Hunting (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
MARES, ANTHONY JOSE
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-26
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11797, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER