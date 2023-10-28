Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 27 – October 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JONES, ALLISON ELLEN
Age: 28
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2023-09-29
Released: 2023-10-27
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11673, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RATCLIFF, MASON ALEXANDER
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Backup and Side Marker Lamps – <= 2 Backup Lamps
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUCKENDORF, MARVIN EUGENE
Age: 74
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11802, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT