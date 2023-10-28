Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 27 – October 28, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, ALLISON ELLEN

Age: 28

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking: 2023-09-29

Released: 2023-10-27

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #11673, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RATCLIFF, MASON ALEXANDER

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Backup and Side Marker Lamps – <= 2 Backup Lamps Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUCKENDORF, MARVIN EUGENE

Age: 74

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11802, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BAILEY, SHANE THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: