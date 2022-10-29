Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 28 – October 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JONES, TIFFANY DIANE

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-28 Released: 2022-10-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10250, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #10253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWORTH, JESSE DANIEL

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-28 Released: 2022-10-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD