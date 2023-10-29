Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 28 – October 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HARMON, JAKE DANIEL

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-28

Released: 2023-10-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DIAZ PEREZ, ALFREDO

Age: 42

Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: