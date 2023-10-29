Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 28 – October 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HARMON, JAKE DANIEL
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-28
Released: 2023-10-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11804, SURETY OR CASH, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
DIAZ PEREZ, ALFREDO
Age: 42
Address: BAKERSFIELD, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11806, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons – Any Licensed Establishment to Dispense Alcohol
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT