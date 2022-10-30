Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
POTTON, THOMAS LANCE
Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-29 Released: 2022-10-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10254, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10254, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: GR Municipal Court
TREKELL, PAMELA LYNN
Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10257, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10257, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10257, SURETY OR CASH, $1040, Court: RS Municipal Court
ATTEBURY, PAULA SUE
Age: 55 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-29 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JESSOP, PAUL RAYMOND
Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-29 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT