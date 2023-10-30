Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MONJE, ANTONIO DE JESUS

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-29

Released: 2023-10-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUXTON, ARTHUR WILLIAM

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-29

Released: 2023-10-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11809, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALVAREZ, STACEY ANN

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-29

Released: 2023-10-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11808, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



JACOBSEN, GENTRY JANAE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANCHEZ-NAVARRO, VICTOR ALONSO

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: