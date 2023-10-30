Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 29 – October 30, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MONJE, ANTONIO DE JESUS
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-29
Released: 2023-10-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11810, SURETY OR CASH, $2150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUXTON, ARTHUR WILLIAM
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-29
Released: 2023-10-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11809, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALVAREZ, STACEY ANN
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-29
Released: 2023-10-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11808, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
JACOBSEN, GENTRY JANAE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANCHEZ-NAVARRO, VICTOR ALONSO
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER