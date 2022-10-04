Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 3 – October 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GRESS, AUSTIN WILLIAM
Age: 23 Address: ROCK ISLAND, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIPPER, CHARLES ROBERT
Age: 29 Address: REEDSPORT, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SALAYANDIA, GINA DANICA
Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10147, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JONES, ARTHUR W
Age: 38 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Scheduled Release: 2022-10-09 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT