Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 3 – October 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GRESS, AUSTIN WILLIAM

Age: 23 Address: ROCK ISLAND, IL Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – 911 Other than Emergency Purpose Status: PENDING, Bond: #10149, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIPPER, CHARLES ROBERT

Age: 29 Address: REEDSPORT, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SALAYANDIA, GINA DANICA

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10147, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, ARTHUR W

Age: 38 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-03 Scheduled Release: 2022-10-09 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: