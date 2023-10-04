Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 3 – October 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11692, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
JOHNSON, JAMES ALFORD
Age: 56
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-03
Arresting Agency: LCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER