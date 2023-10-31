Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 30 – October 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLEIN, CHRISTIAN BERNARD

Age: 33

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RANDALL, MISTY DAWN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11818, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENNAH, ANN LOUISE

Age: 44

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-10-30

Scheduled Release: 2023-11-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: