Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 30 – October 31, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SMITH, STANLEY ADDISON
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KLEIN, CHRISTIAN BERNARD
Age: 33
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11819, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
RANDALL, MISTY DAWN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11818, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENNAH, ANN LOUISE
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2023-10-30
Scheduled Release: 2023-11-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court