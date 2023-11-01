Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 31 – November 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 19

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-11-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

STEWART, TYLOR REED

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PADGETT, WILLIAM JOEL

Age: 27

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11824, CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court



FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUZ, TONY LAWRENCE

Age: 33

Address: COLVILLE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: