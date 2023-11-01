Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 31 – November 1, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MEEDS, DECLAN RAY
Age: 19
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-11-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11829, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
STEWART, TYLOR REED
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PADGETT, WILLIAM JOEL
Age: 27
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11824, CASH, $820, Court: RS Municipal Court
FANOS, JAKOB ROY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11823, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRUZ, TONY LAWRENCE
Age: 33
Address: COLVILLE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11822, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT