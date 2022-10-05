Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 4 – October 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COOK, CAMERON ROSS
Age: 38 Address: BLUFFDALE, UT
Booking: 2022-10-04 Released: 2022-10-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SKILES, STEWART WAYNE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10153, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10151, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT