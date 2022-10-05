Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 4 – October 5, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

COOK, CAMERON ROSS

Age: 38 Address: BLUFFDALE, UT

Booking: 2022-10-04 Released: 2022-10-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10150, CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SKILES, STEWART WAYNE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10155, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10153, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: