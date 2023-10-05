Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 4 – October 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-04
Released: 2023-10-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENT SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Registration Required Upon Employment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HOPKINS, BRANDON DEON
Age: 36
Address: RUPERT, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11698, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
LUX, JEFFREY MICHAEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11696, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCIOLINO, WILLIAM BLAKE
Age: 33
Address: OROVADA, NV
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2023-10-04
Arresting Agency: SUBS
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KING, TYLER JAMES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2023-10-04
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PADGETT, WILLIAM
Age: 27
Address: PHOENIX, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11694, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT