Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 4 – October 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PEDLAR, DYLAN MICHAEL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-04

Released: 2023-10-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENT SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Registration Required Upon Employment Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #11693, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOPKINS, BRANDON DEON

Age: 36

Address: RUPERT, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11698, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



LUX, JEFFREY MICHAEL

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11696, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCIOLINO, WILLIAM BLAKE

Age: 33

Address: OROVADA, NV

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SUBS

HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11695, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KING, TYLER JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PADGETT, WILLIAM

Age: 27

Address: PHOENIX, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: