Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HEANS, CASONDRA RENEE

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Fraud by Check – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SAMPLEY, TRAVIS LEE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-05 Arresting Agency: RSMCCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10156, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

