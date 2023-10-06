Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRUNWALD, CHERYLYNN ANN

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DUNN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age: 27

Address: RIDGEFIELD, CT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: