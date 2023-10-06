Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NIXON, ANDREW MICHAEL
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11700, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRUNWALD, CHERYLYNN ANN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-10-05
Scheduled Release: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DUNN, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age: 27
Address: RIDGEFIELD, CT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT