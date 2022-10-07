Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 6 – October 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

McCANDLES, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-10-06 Released: 2022-10-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10160, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND

Age: 47 Address: CARLSBAD, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Display of License Plates – Clearly Legible Status: PENDING, Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

LEGERSKI, ELIZABETH KATHRYN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10164, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEN, MYRON MARIO

Age: 30 Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: