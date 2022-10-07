Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 6 – October 7, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
McCANDLES, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-10-06 Released: 2022-10-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10160, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: RS Municipal Court
ANDERSON, ARNOLD RAYMOND
Age: 47 Address: CARLSBAD, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Display of License Plates – Clearly Legible
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEGERSKI, ELIZABETH KATHRYN
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10165, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10164, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BEN, MYRON MARIO
Age: 30 Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10162, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT