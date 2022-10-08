Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 7 – October 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET
Age: 28 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
BRANTLEY, ERIK MICHAEL
Age: 34 Address: WEST LINN, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: NWS
LYONS SMITH, JAQUAN TAYVION
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT