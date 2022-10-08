Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 7 – October 8, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET

Age: 28 Address: JAMESTOWN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUGAN, ASHLEY NOELLE

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor



BRANTLEY, ERIK MICHAEL

Age: 34 Address: WEST LINN, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: NWS

LYONS SMITH, JAQUAN TAYVION

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2022-10-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: