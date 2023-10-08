Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 7 – October 8, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MAZE, FITZGERALD

Age: 30

Address: DENNEHOTSO, AZ

Booking: 2023-10-07

Released: 2023-10-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11702, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11702, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

HOLDEN, DONALD RAY

Age: 23

Address: SCHERTZ, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

OLSON, GARRETT KEANAN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #11705, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



WHITE, KATRINNA ANNE

Age: 42

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #11704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #11704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, PATRICK GARRETT

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: