Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 8 – October 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2022-10-08 Released: 2022-10-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MEALEY, WILLIAM A

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #10171, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-10-08 Released: 2022-10-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS