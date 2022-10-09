Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 8 – October 9, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HOLBROOK, SHANEE MARIE
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2022-10-08 Released: 2022-10-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS
Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10174, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEALEY, WILLIAM A
Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-10-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10171, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET
Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-10-08 Released: 2022-10-08 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10170, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT