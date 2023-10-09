Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 8 – October 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CARDOZA, ORLANDO MANUEL

Age: 21

Address: PHARR, TX

Booking: 2023-10-08

Released: 2023-10-08

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11706, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYLIS

Age: 36

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBINSON, ANTIWAN NOEL

Age: 35

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: