Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 8 – October 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARDOZA, ORLANDO MANUEL
Age: 21
Address: PHARR, TX
Booking: 2023-10-08
Released: 2023-10-08
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11706, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11713, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TSINNIJINNIE, TAYLIS
Age: 36
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBINSON, ANTIWAN NOEL
Age: 35
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11710, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH
Age: 38
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11708, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses, and Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT