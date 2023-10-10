Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 9 – October 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KENYON, MICHELLE KATHRYN

Age: 64

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11718, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, CHRISTINE LEIGH

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

ANIMAL at large – 2ND OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11715, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI ANN

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-10-09

Released: 2023-10-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11714, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



OSBORNE, JASON PAUL

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, MARK JOSEPH

Age: 43

Address: BLUE RIVER, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORDOVA, PHILLIP EUGENE

Age: 48

Address: ROCKSPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11717, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-10-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: