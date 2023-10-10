Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 9 – October 10, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KENYON, MICHELLE KATHRYN
Age: 64
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking: 2023-10-09
Released: 2023-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11718, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
WILLIAMS, CHRISTINE LEIGH
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-09
Released: 2023-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- ANIMAL at large – 2ND OFFENSE (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11715, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
HALL WHITE, AMANDA ASHLI ANN
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-10-09
Released: 2023-10-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11714, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
OSBORNE, JASON PAUL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, MARK JOSEPH
Age: 43
Address: BLUE RIVER, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Following Too Closely – Reasonable and Prudent
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CORDOVA, PHILLIP EUGENE
Age: 48
Address: ROCKSPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11717, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-10-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11716, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT