Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 1 – September 2, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-02 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

