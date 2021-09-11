Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TORRES, JOSE

Age: 32

Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8608, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

LOVATO, TYLER JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: