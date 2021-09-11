Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 59 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-09-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8609, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TORRES, JOSE

Age: 32 
Address: FRESNO, CA 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-11 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8608, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LOVATO, TYLER JAMES

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8607, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FROMAN, TROY LEWIS

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8605, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

