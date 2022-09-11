Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

STEPHENS, CHAZIUS DESHUN

Age: 40 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



CHAMBERLIN, KYLA KATHERINE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOMOCHIL, JEFFREY WALTER

Age: 62 Address: CRESCENT, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: