Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
STEPHENS, CHAZIUS DESHUN
Age: 40 Address: HOUSTON, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10073, SURETY OR CASH, $1470, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CHAMBERLIN, KYLA KATHERINE
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
WOMOCHIL, JEFFREY WALTER
Age: 62 Address: CRESCENT, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10071, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT