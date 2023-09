Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 10 – September 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEJEUNE, TAMMY LYNN

Age: 43 Address: JENNINGS, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Littering – Dispose of Container With Body Fluids Along Hwy Rt of Way Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11598, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUIDRY, RYAN JUDE

Age: 39 Address: KAPLAN, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Commercial Veh Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #11599, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GEER, TRAVIS MATTHEW

Age: 44 Address: ELKO, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #11597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11597, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARE, TRENTON GENE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: