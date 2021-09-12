Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 11 – September 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TRUJILLO CHESNIK, ANTHONY BRYANT
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 1 to 5 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MILLER, ANDREA LEANNE
Age: 38
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8612, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KUNKLE, CHERYL FAY
Age: 41
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8613, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BARRETT, LISA NICOLE
Age: 33
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8614, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
FRAZIER, SHAWNDA MACRISTA
Age: 42
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 5 counts
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
TIDZUMP, JERI DENISE
Age: 34
Address: CROWHEART, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-09-11
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8616, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MATTINGLY, PATRICK RYAN
Age: 31
Address: MEBANE, NC
Booking: 2021-09-11
Released: 2021-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
Charges:
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8610, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8611, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court
TORRES-MARTINEZ, JOSE GUADALUPE
Age: 32 Address: FRESNO, CA
Booking: 2021-09-11
Released: 2021-09-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8608, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court