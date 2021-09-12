Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 11 – September 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TRUJILLO CHESNIK, ANTHONY BRYANT

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GEORGE, ERIC ALLEN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Posted Speed Limits – 1 to 5 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #8618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, ANDREA LEANNE

Age: 38

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8612, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



KUNKLE, CHERYL FAY

Age: 41

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8613, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BARRETT, LISA NICOLE

Age: 33

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #8614, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



FRAZIER, SHAWNDA MACRISTA

Age: 42

Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure, 5 counts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



TIDZUMP, JERI DENISE

Age: 34

Address: CROWHEART, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2021-09-11

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #8616, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



MATTINGLY, PATRICK RYAN

Age: 31

Address: MEBANE, NC

Booking: 2021-09-11

Released: 2021-09-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8610, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8611, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8611, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court

TORRES-MARTINEZ, JOSE GUADALUPE

Age: 32 Address: FRESNO, CA

Booking: 2021-09-11

Released: 2021-09-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: