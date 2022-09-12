Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 11 – September 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WURM, SHELLY MARIE
Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-09-11 Released: 2022-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10075, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, RAYMOND MARK
Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10078, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CASE, PAUL LOGAN
Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NOTTINGHAM, JOSHUA CECIL
Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-09-11 Released: 2022-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10074, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10074, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10074, SURETY OR CASH, $1815, Court: RS Municipal Court