Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 11 – September 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WURM, SHELLY MARIE

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-09-11 Released: 2022-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10075, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, RAYMOND MARK

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10078, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



Sponsor

CASE, PAUL LOGAN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NOTTINGHAM, JOSHUA CECIL

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-09-11 Released: 2022-09-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD