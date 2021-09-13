Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 12 – September 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8625, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLMLUND, JARROD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8623, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #8623, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #8624, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BEATTY, TIFFANI JEAN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AUSTIN, JESSE M.

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2021-09-12

Released: 2021-09-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: