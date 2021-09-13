Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 12 – September 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-13 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8625, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOLMLUND, JARROD

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-12 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8623, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: , Bond: #8623, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8624, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BEATTY, TIFFANI JEAN

Age: 41 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2021-09-12 
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

AUSTIN, JESSE M.

Age: 41 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2021-09-12 
Released: 2021-09-12 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8620, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
    Open Container
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8620, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

