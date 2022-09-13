Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 12 – September 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-09-12 Released: 2022-09-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court
GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC
Age: 44 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
