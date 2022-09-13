Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 12 – September 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-09-12 Released: 2022-09-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10081, SURETY OR CASH, $1435, Court: RS Municipal Court



GARWOOD, MATTHEW ERIC

Age: 44 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

