Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 12 – September 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LAWRENCE, JONATHAN TOBIAS

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11601, CASH, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11602, CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #11604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASER, JOHN MICHAEL BRYDEN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: