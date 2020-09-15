Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 14 – September 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-14
Released: 2020-09-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6952, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6955, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT