Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 14 – September 15, 2020

0
47

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

BROWDER, TERRY STEPHENS

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-09-14
Released: 2020-09-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6952, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

SMITH, BRAXTON JAMES

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6955, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

MARBLE, NICKOLAS GERALD

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-09-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6953, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR