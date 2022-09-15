Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 14 – September 15, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.



POWELL, JACOB T

Age: 38 Address: GREELEY, CO Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-09-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10090, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER



JETMORE, JESSE DONALD

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10089, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #10089, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tires – 1 or More Unsafe Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10089, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10089, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

