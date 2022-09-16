Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 15 – September 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SALCEDO, CHANCE
Age: 34 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10093, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JACKSON, MICHAEL JAY ANTHONY
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, GLENN CAMERON
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATHILL, NATHAN MICHAEL
Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Knowingly (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10091, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT