Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 15 – September 16, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SALCEDO, CHANCE

Age: 34 Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10093, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JACKSON, MICHAEL JAY ANTHONY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Scheduled Release: 2022-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, GLENN CAMERON

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #10092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MATHILL, NATHAN MICHAEL

Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2022-09-15 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: