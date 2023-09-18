Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 17 – September 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-17 Released: 2023-09-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11618, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



TEAGUE, PARKER DEAN

Age: 27 Address: VIENNA, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11623, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #11622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11621, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, JOEL V

Age: 45 Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #11620, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court



GAGNIER, ASHLEY MARIE

Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: