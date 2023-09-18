Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 17 – September 18, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MENDOZA RODRIQUEZ, ALFREDO
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-09-17 Released: 2023-09-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11618, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
TEAGUE, PARKER DEAN
Age: 27 Address: VIENNA, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11623, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LOVERIDGE, MAXWELL ALEXANDER
Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11621, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JOEL V
Age: 45 Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11620, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
GAGNIER, ASHLEY MARIE
Age: 27 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-17 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11619, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court