Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 19 – September 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11635, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



GORDON, KAYLEE RENEE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-19 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11634, CASH, $255, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11633, CASH, $1373, Court: GR Municipal Court



SCHWARTZ, MICHAEL LEE

Age: 75 Address: STOCKTON, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #11632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VENTA, JOHN FRANCIS

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-09-19 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-23 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: