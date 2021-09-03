Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 2 – September 3, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MATTINGLY, PATRICK RYAN
Age: 31
Address: ROCKINGHAN, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8576, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8576, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court
TACADINA, BRITTANY MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8572, CASH, $15000, Court: District Court
NELSON, DONALD SPENCER
Age: 57
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHRISTENSEN, ISAAC PAUL
Age: 23
Address: BOUNTIFUL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8575, CASH, $15000, Court: District Court
MAZZATENTA, JAMES PATRIC
Age: 29
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-09-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT