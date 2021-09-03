Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 2 – September 3, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MATTINGLY, PATRICK RYAN

Age: 31

Address: ROCKINGHAN, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8576, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #8576, SURETY OR CASH, $1050, Court: RS Municipal Court



TACADINA, BRITTANY MARIE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8572, CASH, $15000, Court: District Court



NELSON, DONALD SPENCER

Age: 57

Address: SANDY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8574, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTENSEN, ISAAC PAUL

Age: 23

Address: BOUNTIFUL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8575, CASH, $15000, Court: District Court



MAZZATENTA, JAMES PATRIC

Age: 29

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-09-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

