Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 2 – September 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SCOTT, JORDAN LEE MARTIN
Age: 33 Address: HASLET, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-03 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11565, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
POTEET, TYLER N
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11564, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BROOKS, SHAMONTE DEJUAN
Age: 31 Address: DALLAS, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-02 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 39 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-09-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11562, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11561, CASH, $728, Court: RS Municipal Court