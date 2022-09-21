Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 20 – September 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ELLIS, AUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10102, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10102, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SPAENY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10101, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROSS, MICHAEL PATRICK
Age: 59 Address: EL CAJON, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10100, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court