Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 20 – September 21, 2022

0
3

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ELLIS, AUSTIN MICHAEL

Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-21 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10102, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Careless Driving 1st Off
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10102, SURETY OR CASH, $900, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SPAENY, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10101, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

ROSS, MICHAEL PATRICK

Age: 59 Address: EL CAJON, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10100, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR