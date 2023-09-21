Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 20 – September 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PERTUIT, CHRISTOPHER DONALD

Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11642, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11642, SURETY OR CASH, $910, Court: RS Municipal Court



GAMBLE, XADEN SCOTT

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-20 Scheduled Release: 2023-09-23 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



TAGGART, SKYLER RUDY

Age: 35 Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-20 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Contempt Circuit Court Status: PENDING, Bond: #11639, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: GR Municipal Court



ENGLISH, IDRIS ALEEM

Age: 29 Address: AUGUSTA, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-09-20 Released: 2023-09-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO