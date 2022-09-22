Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 21 – September 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRING, WY

Booking: 2022-09-21 Released: 2022-09-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10103, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10103, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REINKE, JOSEPH JAMES

Age: 52 Address: WESTMINSTER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-21 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

PIERCE, GENE CRAIG

Age: 55 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-09-21 Released: 2022-09-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #10105, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-07-21 Released: 2022-09-20 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD