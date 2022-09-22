Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 21 – September 22, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRING, WY
Booking: 2022-09-21 Released: 2022-09-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10103, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10103, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REINKE, JOSEPH JAMES
Age: 52 Address: WESTMINSTER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-21 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIERCE, GENE CRAIG
Age: 55 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-09-21 Released: 2022-09-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #10105, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-07-21 Released: 2022-09-20 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #9877, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court