Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 21 – September 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RATLIFF HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11644, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OLSON, GAIGE DANIEL

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: