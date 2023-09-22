Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 21 – September 22, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RATLIFF HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN
Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-21
Scheduled Release: 2023-09-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11644, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSON, GAIGE DANIEL
Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11643, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT