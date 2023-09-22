Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 21 – September 22, 2023

0
3

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MILAM, JOSIAH MICHAEL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

RATLIFF HILL, CHEYENNE JOSEPHINE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Scheduled Release: 2023-09-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #11644, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OLSON, GAIGE DANIEL

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-09-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #11643, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR