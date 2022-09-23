Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 22 – September 23, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KIM, ALEX SUNG HWAN

Age: 29 Address: SAN GABRIEL, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10111, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



FREDRICK, BRIAN

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10110, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HELVIG, TODD AUSTIN

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2022-09-22 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Violation of Promise to Appear (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10109, CASH, $1370, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAMES, JOSEPH HANSOLO

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2022-09-22 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges: